Demolition of Saraki’s Property is Wicked, Recipe for Crisis- PDP





PDP has described the demolition of the political home of the Saraki family by the Kwara state government as ”wicked” and a ”recipe for crisis”.

The Kwara state government in the early hours of today, carried out the demolition of the property that was popularly known as ” “Ile Arúgbó”. The government said the land used to erect the property was fraudulently acquired by the Saraki family.

In a statement released this eveing, PDP described the demolition as wicked. Read the statement below

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) condemns in the strongest terms, the unwarranted and vindictive demolition of a property belonging to former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Kwara state government. The PDP described the invasion and demolition as wicked, cowardly and a direct recipe for huge crisis in the state. The party holds that it is clear that the action of the state government is borne out of hatred and political intolerance, in…





Source: Linda Ikeji