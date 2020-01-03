Gabrielle Union’s Uber driver takes a poop at her house on New Year’s Eve

Gabrielle Union and husband Dwayne Wade decided to be responsible and take an Uber after a night of partying but it ended with the Uber driver taking a poop at their house.

Gabrielle took to Twitter on New Year’s Day to relay the night’s events to her fans.

She wrote: ‘Trying to be responsible & use UBER & our driver asked to use our bathroom 15-20 min later. Dude dropped a deuce. Im pleased we clearly have a home & available reading material that screams “Come in, get comfortable and drop the kids off at the pool” Welcome to 2020 folks’.

Fans replied praising Gabrielle and Dwayne for their kindness and for finding the funny situation.