Rumors of Third Term agenda by President Buhari was planted by PDP – Adams Oshiomhole





Adams Oshiomole, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has accused the PDP of planting the alleged 3rd term agenda of President Buhari in the media.

President Buhari in his New Years day letter to Nigerians, once again dismissed rumors that he will be seeking a 3rd term in office.

Speaking with state house correspondents after meeting with President Buhari on Thursday January 2nd, Oshiomhole alleged that the PDP planted the idea of third term agenda by President Muhammadu Buhari in the sub-conscious of most Nigerians to further confuse the political space.

“It is still in the sub-consciousness of most Nigerians that the first (sic) Nigerian President tried to do Third Term, emptied the treasury to bribe members of the National Assembly and since that President left, thanks to the National Assembly, no other next President has done eight years in office. You can recall that President Yar’Adua unfortunately has since joined his ancestors, and President…





Source: Linda Ikeji