Three Nigerian children killed in New Year Day crash in England

Three Nigerian children, living in Chelmsford, England, were killed in a collision on Highway 17 near the Highway 144 interchange on January 1.

At approximately 8:50 a.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the OPP along with Sudbury Emergency Medical Service and Greater Sudbury Fire Services responded to a single motor vehicle collision in the westbound lanes of Highway 17, near the Highway 144 interchange in Sudbury.

Preliminary investigation revealed the westbound car left the travelled portion of the roadway and struck a rock cut., sudbury.com reports.

Two passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. They are identified as Destiny Osagie, age 11 and Flourish Osagie, age 10. A third passenger, Britney Osagie, age six, was transported to hospital and succumbed to her injuries.

The 45-year-old female driver of the vehicle was not injured. A 45-year-old female passenger was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and another…