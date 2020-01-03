“Why are you so comfortable tearing down black women?” Ari Lennox slams those who compared her to Rottweilers

Singer Ari Lennox gave a strong response after a fan likened her and other black female artists to rottweilers.

“Ari Lennox and Teyana Taylor’s ability to have dangerously high sex appeal while simultaneously looking like rottweilers will always amaze me,” the Twitter user wrote.

In response, Ari tweeted: “People hate blackness so bad.”

And Teyana Taylor, who was also likened to rottweilers quoted Ari’s tweet and added: “No lies detected.”

This led to a conversation about colourism as people claimed Black men shame Black women the most for their skin colour and features.

As the conversation continued on Twitter, Ari released a video addressing it in tears.

In the lengthy video, Ari said in part: “I’m not f*cking with that sh*t, how people hate Black people so much, how Black people can sit up here and say, ‘That’s not my problem.’ Or, ‘She does look like a rottweiler.’ And you want to talk about, ‘Oh, people are so sensitive, they want us to cancel…