Withdrawal of troops from troubled communities will be gradual

President Buhari has commented on the planned withdrawal of the military from some communities in the country where peace has been restored.

In a statement released by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu, the Nigerian leader said the withdrawal will not be done in a manner that will expose communities to more risks of attacks.

The President who urged Nigerians and public affairs analysts to carefully study the statement releaaed after a security council meeting with service chiefs, said his “administration will not abandon citizens in need of protection.”

He further disclosed that that when it’s been confirmed that the withdrawal will not in any way jeopardize peace already achieved, the military pull out will be in a careful and gradual way.

President Buhari said;