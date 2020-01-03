Youtube stars Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul end their marriage just 5-months after tying the knot

Vloggers, Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul have ended their marriage just five months after tying the knot in Las Vegas.

The social media stars, aged 21 and 22 respectively, who tied the knot back in July in Las Vegas in a non legally binding wedding, announced the end of their marriage via their Instagram pages on Thursday, January 3, 2020.

Tana wrote: ‘ok I don’t rly know how to do a “we’re taking a break” post & this is weird as f***… I’m happy to still be able to sit with Jake and laugh as we do this- but for right now we both are taking a break to focus on our own very crazy lives… I’ll never know what the future holds and I will always love Jake and everything we did.

Jake, who is the brother of fellow YouTuber Logan Paul also wrote on his page: ‘As Tana and I sit next to each other writing captions about taking a break we’re literally laughing at how crazy and stupid the past couple months have been and cracking jokes at how silly this all seems….