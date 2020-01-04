Boyfriend of LASU final year student murdered for ritual purposes, shares gory details of how he killed and dismembered her

Adeeko Owolabi, the 22-year-old man who alongside one Prophet Segun Phillips, allegedly killed his girlfriend, Miss Favour Daley-Oladele, a final year Theatre Arts student of Lagos State University (LASU), has shared gory details of how he carried out the dastard act.

Adeeko and Phillips as well as his mother, Ruth, today January 4th, took the police to the shallow grave where Favour’s body was buried after she was killed on December 8th. When the body was exhumed, the head, the two breasts, neck and part of the two legs of late Favour had been removed by the suspects.

Speaking to newsmen, Adeeko said he lured the deceased to Ikoyi-Ile where the prophet’s church is located and lodged her in a hotel before killing her.