Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden welcome their first child, a baby girl named Rabbix

Cameron Diaz, 47, and her husband Benji Madden, 40, have welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Rabbix.

The Hollywood actress and her rocker husband Benji Madden announced the amazing news on Instagram after years of IVF struggles.

Both made the announcement via their respective Instagram accounts, writing:

Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family. While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little’s one’s privacy. So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD:) From our family to all of yours, we’re sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade. Sincerely, Cameron&Benji [heart emoji]

The couple, who married in 2015,…