Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie hails her parents in rare video

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, who spent the festive period in her hometown in Abba, Anambra state, shared an adorable video of her parents.

In the video, the renowned author is heard hailing her parents in Igbo language.

She called their names, greeted them, and hailed them in their native titles in the heartwarming video.

“‘Hailing’ my beloved 87-year-old father and 77-year-old mother,” Ms Adichie captioned the video.

She added: “May we always be grateful for those we love and those who love us. May we always ‘hail’ them. Happy New Year.

Watch the video below.