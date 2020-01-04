DaBaby has been ordered to remain in jail due to an outstanding warrant in Texas ( court video)

DaBaby has been ordered to remain in jail due to an outstanding warrant in Texas.

The rapper was arrested on January 2 and has been in custody at the Turner Guilfield Knight Correctional Center in Miami (read here).

According to Local 10, the Baby on Baby rapper will be held without bond because of an arrest warrant issued in Texas. He will remain behind bars until he sees a judge sometime.

According to a police report obtained by XXL on Friday, Jan. 3, DaBaby was detained by the Miami Police Department on Thursday outside the Novotel hotel in Brickell section of Miami.

Speaking with Miami’s Local 10 news outlet, Miami police spokeswoman Kenia Fallat told the local news outlet that the Kirk rapper was taken into police headquarters to be questioned regarding a robbery investigation. He was officially arrested on a battery charge that day. In the police report, a detective writes that the conflict started on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 2, at the hotel after one of the…