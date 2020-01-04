Man nabbed after deceiving a widow and her two daughters into sleeping with him

A randy artisan identified as Monsuru Adesiyan a.k.a. Oba Idan told Olanike Ali, has been apprehended after deceiving a widow and her two daughters into sleeping with him.

Adesiyan lured the widow into the sacriledgous affair with claims of sleeping with her and her two daughters as the only remedy to avert a looming spiritual attack on her family.

The widow and Adesiyan reportedly began having issues after he continued sleeping with her 19-year-old and 13-year-old daughters, after initially claiming that the ritual which involves cleaning their private parts with a white cloth for a propitiation at a deity’s groove was for a short while.

The leadership of the Odua People’s Congress (OPC) at Iju Station area of Lagos where they live intervened when their issue degenerated into an altercation.

Fakorede Oluifa, a chieftain of OPC in the community said;