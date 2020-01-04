Nigerians can’t continue seeking medical treatment abroad

President Buhari on Friday January 3, stated that Nigerians can no longer continue seeking medical treatment abroad.

President Buhari who was represented at the inauguration of some projects at Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state by minister of science and technology Ogbonnaya Onu, said that Nigerians going abroad for treatment is not good for the country and must stop.

The Nigerian leader also disclosed that his administration has paid attention to the health of Nigerians and will continue doing so with the commissioned projects.

He said;