Two killed in Otedola Bridge accident (photos)

An accident which occurred on Otedola bridge in Lagos on Saturday January 4, claimed the lives of 2 people and also left one person critically injured.

The tragic incident occurred after the head of a truck filled with granite detached from its body, and collided with a black coloured Lexus Sports Utility Vehicle.

Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the sad incident said the bodies of the victims have been recovered and bagged.

Two injured victims of the accident were treated on the spot and discharged, while one of the victims who sustained critical injuries was taken to the hospital.

Oke-Osanyintolu said;