US national team cancel winter training camp in Qatar after killing of Commander of Iran’s Quds Force by US government





The men’s US national team has called off plans to go to Qatar for a winter training camp due to the tension in the Middle East after the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force Unit, Qasem Soleimani, was killed in a United States airstrike ordered by President Donald Trump.

‘Due to the developing situation in the region, US Soccer has decided to postpone traveling to Qatar for the Men’s National Team’s scheduled January training camp,’ US Soccer said in a short statement.

‘We are working with the Qatar Football Association to find an opportunity in the near future for our team to experience Qatar’s world-class facilities and hospitality,’ US Soccer added.

The men’s US national team were to play closed-door games at Doha’s Aspire Academy before heading home to face Costa Rica in Carson, California on February 1.

This comes after the Iranian general and his deputy Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were among those killed on Friday, January 3,…