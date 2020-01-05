Adamawa CAN chairman, Lawan Andimi abducted by Boko Haram, cries out for help in new video

Boko Haram members have abducted the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria CAN in Adamawa state, Lawan Andimi.

According to reports, Andimi was abducted by the sect members during an attack on Michika community in Adamawa state on Friday, January 3rd.

In a video message exclusively obtained by journalist, Ahmad Salkida, Andimi could be seen and heard pleading with his colleagues in CAN and the Adamawa state governor, Ahmadu Umoru Fintri, to work assidiously towards his safe return.

Speaking in Hausa and English intermittently, Andimi commended his captors for treating him humanly, providing him with blanket cover, decent beddings and good food. He requested his colleagues in CAN as well as his family members not to be weary since God’s will must be respected in all of their lives. He declared that if it pleases God that he be released, he would be out but if God decides not to get him out, his wife should be patient and his colleagues should help look…