CAN chairman declared missing after Boko Haram attack

Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Lawan Andimi has been declared missing after a foiled Boko Haram attack on Thursday January 2.
District Head of Michika, Mr Ngida Zakawa disclosed that Andimi was last seen among strange men as he received a delegation of the Adamawa State Government who paid a sympathy visit to the community.
He also revealed that some women told him they saw the CAN chairman boarding a Hilux van with unknown occupants.
Zakawa said;
“We did not lose any civilian life but some shops were looted by the insurgents while the whereabouts of CAN chairman is unknown, except that some women claimed they saw him boarding a Hilux van.”
Source: Linda Ikeji