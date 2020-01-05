Chairman of Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission, Prof. Simon Mallam among six people killed in Kaduna gas explosion

A Professor of Physics and chairman of Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission Prof. Simon P. Mallam was among the six people killed in a gas explosion at the Sabon Tasha area of Kaduna Metropolis on Saturday.

The professor was identified by a green Toyota Highlander car he went to a barber’s shop with to have a hair cut near the scene of the explosion.

He is believed to be among those trapped in the barber’s shop as the building collapsed. The building housing the gas shop was completely razed in an ensuing inferno. The professor is said to have hailed from Mallagum, Kagoro.

A statement from the community confirming his death by Francis Donatus Gwaza read:

“We the Kagoro community regret to announce the death of one of our prominent sons of the land on his way back from the New Year celebration. Prof. Simon P. Mallam’s life was lost at [the scene of a] recent gas explosion that took place in Ungwan/Boro of Sabon-Tasha Comminity of Chikun Local Government area in…