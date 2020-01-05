Court remands Corps member in custody for murder of 8-year-old boy in Kano

A Kano State magistrates’ court, sitting at Nomansland, on Friday remanded Jepthan Peter Makwin, a corps member serving in Bebeji Local Government Area, in custody for murder for the death of an eight- year- old boy.

The deceased Hassan Sulaiman, a class three pupil of Old Mosque Islamiyah School, Bebeji, died in October 2019, after allegedly being beaten by Makwin.

During the arraignment on Friday , the defence counsel filed an application for the bail of the accused person , before the presiding magistrate, Fatima Adamu.

The application was however objected by the prosecuting counsel, Nasiru Fagge .

The magistrate, after listening to the argument of both parties, adjourned the matter till February 4, 2020, for hearing of the bail application .

Meanwhile, the victim’s mother, Zainab Abubakar Sulaiman had said that Makwin caused the death of her son.

“He is culpable and I will never forgive him,” she said.

Sulaiman Aliyu, the victims’ father told reporters…