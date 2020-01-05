Donald Trump vows to hit 52 Iranian sites after announcement of 35 Americans targeted for retaliatory attacks over General Soleimani’s death

President Donald Trump has reacted to Iranian Government’s announcement of identifying 35 US targets for retaliatory strikes after its Revolutionary Guards commander, Qasem Soleiman was killed in a United States airstrike ordered by the US President..

Trump who insisted that Soleimani was already attacking the US embassy and preparing for additional hits in other locations, added that Iran has been nothing but problems for many years.

The US President stated that if Iran strikes any ”Americans or American assets, 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago) will be hit very fast and hard.”

Read his tweets below;