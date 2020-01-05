FAAN closes Port Harcourt airport over fire incident

The Port Harcourt International Airport runway has been temporarily closed by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) over a bush fire incident that recently occurred near the facility.

Closure of the airport reportedly prevented flights from landing and taking off from the airport on Saturday January 4.

Reassuring Nigerians of its commitment to the safety, security and comfort of passengers and airport users, FAAN’s Corporate Affairs General Manager, Henrietta Yakubu said the temporarily closure of the runway was part of safety precautions.

She said;