Footballer, Jude Ighalo and wife, Sonia, delete each other’s pictures from their IG pages amidst reports of crisis in their marriage

Super Eagles footballer, Jude Ighalo and his wife Sonia, have deleted each others pictures from their Instagram pages amidst reports that their 10-year-old marriage is in crisis.

Rumors have been rife that their marriage has been in crisis since he built his massive house in Lagos and has been more in Nigeria while Sonia and their three children are based in London.

A look at their Instagram pages yesterday January 4th, showed that the football star and Sonia who used to celebrate each other on Instagram, have deleted every post they made of themselves.

They also failed to celebrate each other during their 10th wedding anniversary last year. See a photo of them at their 9th wedding anniversary dinner in 2018 below..

Also in 2018, the Ighalos wowed Nigerians with their beautiful Christmas photos but in 2019, they did not share any Christmas photo

A quick check also showed they are no longer following each other on Instagram.

Ighalo shared photos…