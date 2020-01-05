Iran identifies 35 targets for retaliatory attacks after General Soleimani’s death and the revenge strikes are expected ‘within weeks’

The Iranian government has identified at least 35 U.S. targets for retaliatory strikes after the country’s president Hasan Rouhani vowed to avenge the death of its Revolutionary Guards commander, Qasem Soleiman, who was killed in a United States airstrike ordered by President Donald Trump.

The latest threat was confirmed by General Gholamali Abuhamzeh, the commander of the Guards in the southern province of Kerman.

Targets include ships in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and Tel Aviv. Abuhamzeh also added that vital American targets in the region had been identified a ‘long time ago’.

‘The Strait of Hormuz is a vital point for the West and a large number of American destroyers and warships cross there … some 35 U.S. targets in the region, as well as Tel Aviv, are within our reach,’ he said, according to Reuters.

A retaliation attack from Iran could be seen ‘within weeks’ either at home or abroad, a senior congressional staffer told Time.

The…