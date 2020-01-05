Iran puts $80m bounty on Donald Trump’s head and threatens to attack the White House





Iran has reportedly placed an $80million bounty on Donald Trump’s head in response to the president’s warning that if they try to attack an American Base or any American, the U.S. will hit them hard without hesitation.

It was made known during the funeral procession for General Qassem Soleimani in Mashad on Sunday, January 5, 2020. The Iranian general was killed in a United States airstrike ordered by President Donald Trump over last Friday.

At the funeral procession, an organizer called on all Iranians to donate $1 each ‘in order to gather an $80million bounty on President Trump’s head’.

State TV announced the bounty, saying: “Iran has 80 million inhabitants. Based on the Iranian population, we want to raise $80million (£61million) which is a reward for those who get close to the head of President Trump.”

It comes as the two country’s teeter on the brink of war after Iran threatened to attack the White House while branding Donald Trump a “terrorist in a…