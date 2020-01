NERC orders 78% hike in electricity tariffs

An immediate review of electricity tariffs in the country was ordered by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) on Saturday January 4.

In a statement released on the commission’s website and signed jointly by the Chairman of the Commission, Joseph Momoh, and the Commissioner for Legal, License & Compliance, Dafe Akpeneye, it was gathered that the order was issued to the 11 electricity distribution companies (DISCos) on December 31, 2019.

The order was issued to Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, Benin Electricity Distribution Company, Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, Eko Electricity Distribution Company, Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company, Jos Electricity Distribution Company, Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company, Kano Electricity Distribution Company, Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company and Yola Electricity Distribution Company.

Apart from customers classified as residential…