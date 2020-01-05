Nigerian man who dumped his Nigerian girlfriend for a white lady while abroad, returns many years later to ask for her hand in marriage

The truth is that love is not known or understood there in, to know you truelly love someone is to be privileged to know you need, that you are desperately in need of another, of someone, and that is the truth that is know in the time of lack, famine and drought, when that someone is missing in your life. Love is an acquired taste, males are the one who acquires and let go, or looses it. While the female is the life of the taste to be aquired, know that there is nothing you can do to make any one love you, it is either he does or he doesn’t, and the love of a male for a female it is that which is the love of a hungry man for a fast meal, if he does not and could not prepare his own meal, he simply does not love the life of that meal, he just likes to eat. A word is enough for the wise. He did love that woman, but what kind of love is that, mind you, we all love rice, we all love chicken as long as they do not love themselves or want to live a life of purpose and meaning that is…