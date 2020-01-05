Runsewe counters audit report indicting his agency

Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Olusegun Runsewe has reacted to report of being indicted in the recently released National Audit Report from the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation ( AGF).

While the audit report indicted the NCAC and its Director- General of financial irregularities in contract awards and payments, Runsewe insisted that the audit report dwelt majorly on the activities of the agency before he was appointed in 2017.

The statement released by Runsewe’s media aide, Mr Frank Meke reads in part;