Thousands attend mass rally in N.Korea to support Kim Jong Un’s threats to create ‘new strategic weapon’ in anger over stalled nuclear talks with US (photos)

Thousands of North Koreans on Sunday gathered in Pyongyang expressing support for Dictator Kim Jong Un after he threatened last week to create a ‘new strategic weapon’ over anger at stalled nuclear talks with the US.

The rally was attended by senior North Korean figures, even though it isn’t absolutely clear what the rally is for- but local reports indicate it was a political rally to express support for Kim Jong Un’s comments warning of unspecified ‘shocking’ action after stalled nuclear talks with the United States.

Kim also said last week that his country would soon reveal a new ‘strategic weapon’ to the world as a nuclear deterrent to ‘gangster-like’ US pressure.

Kim last week also said North Korea was no longer obliged to maintain a self-imposed suspension on the testing of nuclear weapons and intercontinental ballistic missiles agreed after meeting Trump in last year’s meeting with…