“Adele blink twice if you need help” Fans express concern as Adele loses even more weight

Adele’s weight loss has shocked a lot of people and new photos of the singer have led to a conversation on Twitter as people express concern.

 

The singer was pictured holidaying in Anguilla with Harry Styles, James Corden and Corden’s wife. As soon as the photos hit the internet, people began commenting on the singer’s slimmer physique.

 

Some opined that she looked better when she was thicker and that the weight loss makes her look sick. But others said she’s better off slim.

 

Adele before

Adele now

 

Below are some reactions.

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

