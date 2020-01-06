Celtic star Ryan Christie banned for grabbing Alfredo Morelos by the testicles during Old Firm derby with Rangers

Celtic and Scotland star, Ryan Christie has been handed a two-match ban after he was found guilty of grabbing Alfredo Morelos by the testicles during the Old Firm derby with Rangers.

The incident happened on December 29 during the second half of the clash as Celtic lost to 2 – 1 to Rangers. The midfielder was filmed grabbing Alfredo Morelos by the testicles as he attempted to mark out the striker.

According to Mail Online Sport, the 24-year-old only conceded a free-kick during the game but after a complaint was lodged by SFA compliance officer Clare Whyte post-match, a two-match banned was issued to Christie. The midfielder will now miss the games against Partick Thistle and Kilmarnock.

During the same match, Morelos allegedly suffered racial abuse from Celtic fans. Rangers lodged a complaint about the abuse after the game, which is still being investigated by police, along with ‘offensive social media material’.