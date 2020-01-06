I cried after I received my salary in Saudi Arabia

I cried after I received my salary in Saudi Arabia - Nigerian doctor writes after relocating to the Middle Eastern country

A Nigerian doctor who relocated to Saudi Arabia after leaving his former job in Nigeria, has shared his experience after receiving his cummulative of 4 months Salary in the Middle-East country. 

 

@wakawaka_doctor who revealed that he was doing two jobs and seeing a total of 100-120 patients daily while in Nigeria, said his monthly salary in 2013 was N118,000. 

 

However upon relocating to Saudi Arabia in 2014, he was paid $4,500 for seeing a maximum of 5-7 patients daily. 

 

Read his tweets below; 

 

I cried after I received my salary in Saudi Arabia - Nigerian doctor writes after relocating to the Middle Eastern countryI cried after I received my salary in Saudi Arabia - Nigerian doctor writes after relocating to the Middle Eastern country

 



Source: Linda Ikeji

