IGP Adamu Mohammed places police officers on red alert nationwide

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has placed Police Commands and Formations nationwide on red alert following the death of Iranian military commander, General Qasem Soleimani, who was killed by a United States airstrike in Iraq last week January 3rd.

A statement released by Frank Mba, the spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, says the decision became impotant after the police received intelligence report that some ”domestic interests” might attempt to disrupt public peace due to the killing of the Iranian military chief.

The statement in part reads