Kylie Jenner branded a ‘hypocrite’ for wearing fur slippers after raising awareness for the plight of animal deaths due to the Australia wildfires

Kylie Jenner has been branded a “disconnected Instagram hypocrite” after sharing a photo of herself wearing fur slippers shortly after sharing a post to raise awareness about the Australian wildfires and the animals killed in the fire.

The raging fires in Australia have claimed the lives of many animals across the country. Also, at least 23 people have died in the fire, 1500 homes have been destroyed and more residents are missing as reports suggest the fires show little sign of abating.

To raise awareness and sympathize with the people of Australia, Kylie re-posted a message on social media about the plight of animal deaths due to the fires.

Kylie’s Instagram stories show an image of a koala being rescued by a fireman with the comment “Over half a billion animals have been killed in Australia. This breaks my heart.”

Just 12 hours later she posted an image of £1,080 Louis Vuitton real fur slippers. The open toe pink slippers are made of real mink fur and…