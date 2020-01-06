Nigerian lady sues airline for N100m for allegedly destroying her motorized wheelchair and abandoning her to her fate

Blessing Ocheido, the physically challenged Nigerian lady who made headlines in October 2019 for calling out ASKY airline over an alleged destruction of her wheelchair and subsequent negligence, has sued the airline for N100m.
The Nigerian lady said she decided to sue the airline after they allegedly refused replacing her wheelchair even after her lawyer wrote them in November 2019, a month after the report went viral.
According to Blessing, she’s been patient enough and it seems the court is their last resort. She wrote on Facebook;
I just left the courthouse with my lawyers where I officially filed a suit against Asky for damaging my motorized wheelchair in August, 2019 and adamantly refusing to fix or replaced it.
I am suing them for N100 million damages and I am being expertly represented by my lawyer, Barr. Firsts Baba Isa of FBI LEGAL who took up the matter pro bono. Please help me thank him for his kind gesture and thoroughness in ensuring that…
Source: Linda Ikeji