Nigerian lady sues airline for N100m for allegedly destroying her motorized wheelchair and abandoning her to her fate

Blessing Ocheido, the physically challenged Nigerian lady who made headlines in October 2019 for calling out ASKY airline over an alleged destruction of her wheelchair and subsequent negligence, has sued the airline for N100m.

The Nigerian lady said she decided to sue the airline after they allegedly refused replacing her wheelchair even after her lawyer wrote them in November 2019, a month after the report went viral.

According to Blessing, she’s been patient enough and it seems the court is their last resort. She wrote on Facebook;