No plans to increase electricity tariff yet – Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has denied media reports that it plans to increase electricity tariff soon.
In a statement released and signed by its spokesperson, Usman Arabi, the NERC says it has no immediate plans to increase electricity tariff.
”The attention of the NERC has been drawn to the publication in several electronic and print media that end-user electricity tariffs have been increased following the approval of the minor review (2016 – 2018) of the 2015 Multi Year Tariff Order on Aug. 21, 2019. We wish to provide guidance that the minor review implemented by the commission was a retrospective adjustment of the tariff regime released in 2015.
This is to account for changes in macro-economic indices for the years 2016, 2017 and 2018 thus providing certainty about revenue shortfall that may have arisen due to the differential between tariffs approved by the regulator and actual end-user tariffs.
The commission therefore wishes to…
