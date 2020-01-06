Phone thief arrested in 2017, nabbed again for stealing

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command, have rearrested a suspect previously arrested for pickpocketing and stealing in 2017.

27-year-old Tunde Ajeigbe who embarked on a robbery mission with his accomplices Ekene and Bolenbe, was arrested after he jumped off a bike to snatch an android phone from a commercial bus passenger at 7UP area of the state.

The robbers were given a hot chase by residents of the community who also alerted the RRS operatives underneath Otedola bridge. Tunde was apprehended while two of his accomplices who abandoned their motorcycle escaped after also being given a hot chase by the police officers.

Confessing to the crime, the suspect recalled how he was arrested for a similar crime in 2017 by the police. He said in his confessional statement;