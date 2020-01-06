Police deny participating in demolition of Saraki’s property

The Kwara State Police Command has denied particpating in the demolition of late Olusola Saraki’s property in llorin, which has generated mixed reactions.

In a statement released by the State’s Police Spokesperson DSP Okansani Ajayi, the Kwara State Police Command dispelled reports of policemen shooting life ammunitions and firing teargas canisters at the scene of the demolition exercise.

Ajayi also revealed that the State Commissioner of Police, Kayode Egbetokun ordered a full scale investigation into the demolition exercise to determine the veracity of the claims.

The statement read in parts;