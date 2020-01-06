Russian tourists arrested, fined in Thailand for having sex on the beach in broad daylight (photos)

Police on Saturday, arrested and fined two Russian tourists who were filmed having sex on Pattaya Beach, Thailand in broad daylight.

The incident took place in front of stunned onlookers during the early hours of 28 December near the entrance to Soi 13.

The clip was then shared to social media with locals calling on police to locate the foreigners involved.

On Saturday, January 4, police announced the arrest of a 26-year-old man Roman Grigorenko and his 19-year-old girlfriend Daria Vinogradova.

Police said the couple, who admitted to being the people in the clip, were tracked down to a hotel in the city and brought to the Pattaya police station.

They were charged with conducting an embarrassing and pornographic act in public and fined 5,000 baht each – the highest possible fine for the offence.

Prior to the incident, the couple said they had spent the evening at Walking Street and then sat on the beach consuming more alcohol.

They said they were…