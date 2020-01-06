Shiites protest in Abuja, burn US flag (photos)

Iranian General?s killing: Shiites protest in Abuja, burn US flag (photos)

Members of the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria aka Shiites, today took to the streets of Abuja to protest the recent killing of Iranian military commander, General Qasem Soleimani, by a United States airstrike last week January 3rd.

 

The protesting Shiite members seized the opportunity to also demand the release of their leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat who are currently in detention.

 

Chanting hate songs and slogans like “Death To America.”, the protesting Shiites also burnt a US flag. 

 

See more photos from the protest below.

 

Iranian General?s killing: Shiites protest in Abuja, burn US flag (photos)Iranian General?s killing: Shiites protest in Abuja, burn US flag (photos)Iranian General?s killing: Shiites protest in Abuja, burn US flag (photos)

Iranian General?s killing: Shiites protest in Abuja, burn US flag (photos)

 



