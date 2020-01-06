Trump warns of ‘disproportionate’ strike if Iran attacks US, says he doesn’t need approval of congress to retaliate

US President, Donald Trump, has taken to Twitter to suggest that he wouldn’t be needing congressional approval before he enters into a war with Iran.

Congressional rules state that the US Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces has the powers to enter into war with another country if it’s in the best interest of America but must inform congress and a vote must be carried out before the military is used in a war against a foreign nation.

But congressional rules also state that the US President might not need to consult congress if the US has to respond to threats quickly or prevent international terrorist attacks from happening.

On Sunday night, Trump, on his Twitter page said his ‘media posts’ , referring to his Twitter posts about a possible fight with Iran, is enough notification to congress ‘that should Iran strike any U.S. person or target, the United States will quickly & fully strike back’

Posting on Twitter, Trump said;

“These Media…