US government agency website hacked by group claiming to be from Iran

A US government agency website has been hacked by a group claiming to be from Iran, days after General Qassem Soleimani was killed in an airstrike by a US airstrike ordered by President Donald Trump.

The group ‘Iran Cyber Security Group Hackers’ who vowed to revenge the death of General Soleimani, replaced the website of the Federal Depository Library Program with a page titled “Iranian Hackers!” on Saturday January 4.

A bloodied image of US president Donald Trump being punched in the face, along with a message written in both Farsi and English reading “martyrdom was [Soleimani’s]… reward for years of implacable efforts,” with another caption noting that “this is only small part of Iran’s cyber ability!” was displayed on the website.

The hackers also displayed images of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the Iranian flag.

Commenting on the hack, a spokesperson from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency,…