You lead the medal table of those who travel abroad for medical treatment- PDP replies Buhari





The Peoples Democratic Party has said that President Buhari leads on the medal table of Nigerians who travel abroad for medical treatment. The party’s comment comes days after the President frowned at Nigerians who seek medical help outside the country.

President Buhari on Friday January 3rd, stated that Nigerians can no longer continue seeking medical treatment abroad. President Buhari who was represented at the inauguration of some projects at Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state by minister of science and technology Ogbonnaya Onu, said that Nigerians going abroad for treatment is not good for the country and must stop.

However, in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan and released today Sunday January 5th, the PDP described the President’s comment as self-indicting as he ”leads the medal table of Nigerians that travel outside the country for medical assistance.” Read the statement below