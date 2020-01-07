3 Americans killed in attack at Kenya airfield by Al Shabaab militants; killed soldier identified!

A U.S. Army specialist was among three Americans killed in a weekend attack by al-Qaida-aligned militants in Kenya, according to his family.

Spc. Henry Mayfield Jr., 23, from the Chicago suburb of Hazel Crest, was killed in the Sunday morning attack, his family told Chicago’s NBC affiliate.

Mayfield’s mother, Carmoneta, told NBC 5 Sunday evening: “He loved his family and spending quality time with his siblings.”

She said she last spoke with her son on New Year’s Day over FaceTime.

“We discussed him not having to go to Somalia and he told me everything was good and safe at his base,” Carmoneta Mayfield told the network. “He told me everything would be okay. Those were his last words to me.”

Mayfield and two Defense Department contractors were killed in Kenya after their military base was overrun by al-Shabab fighters. The Pentagon has not yet released the names of the victims.

Two other Defense Department personnel were injured in the attacks at the…