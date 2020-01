Legendary African footballer and former Arsenal player Kanu Nwankwo was this afternoon pictured with legendary coach and former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the sidelines of the CAF Player of the Year Awards holding tonight at Hurghada, Egypt.

Kanu posting on his Twitter account captioned the post; “Kan U guess who i’m happy to see here ? the correct answer is no other than Legendary Arsené Wenger the boss.