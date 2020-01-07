Katie Price kisses her 17-year-old son Harvey on the lips as they enjoy holiday in Thailand

Katie Price kisses her 17-year-old son Harvey on the lips as they enjoy holiday in Thailand

Katie Price was pictured kissing her son Harvey on the lips as they enjoyed a luxury holiday in Thailand.

 

The 41-year-old former glamour model and her 17-year-old son were dressed for a dip in the pool when she put one hand around the teenager’s neck as she planted a kiss on his lips.

 

Katie Price recently insisted she’s having the time of her life with her eldest son.

 

“Harvey so happy on this holiday with just his mom,” she captioned a clip of her son in the pool.

 

The pair also played games outside their room. Katie and Harvey are seen clapping during a game of pat-a-cake before the mum-of-five gives him a kiss on the lips.

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

