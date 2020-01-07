Mercy Johnson releases trailer for ‘The Legend of Inikpi’ Movie to hit cinemas nationwide on January 24

A visual fest of the ancient cultures of the Igala and Bini kingdoms, Mercy Johnson Okojie has just released the trailer for her first produced full length feature ‘The Legend of Inikpi’ which hits cinemas in Nigeria and Ghana on the 24th of January, 2020. The film features a stellar cast of Nollywood heavyweights including Mercy Johnson Okojie, Sam Dede, Odunlade Adekola, Saidi Balogun, Paul Obazele and others.

Beloved of her father King Attah Ayegba, Mercy Johnson’s ‘The Legend of Inikpi’ is the true story of revered Igala princess ‘Inikpi Oma Ufedo Baba’ who chooses to give her life for the freedom of her homeland.

Watch trailer here: https://youtu.be/3eyf15cDjBY

The producer explained, “I believe I’ve been called to tell Nigerian stories. From the feedback we have so far, people are ready to know more about our culture and our past. It’s an honour to be the vessel to tell these stories.”

