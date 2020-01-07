Naira Marley retweets a screenshot of the sex tape of Apostle Chris Omashola who called him a demon

By
Headliners
-
0
0


Naira Marley retweets a screenshot of the sex tape of Apostle Chris Omashola who called him a demon

Naira Marley seems to have served a response to Apostle Chris Omashola for describing him as a demon in one of his 2020 Prophecies. 

 

The Nigerian singer retweeted a screenshot of the sex tape of the Lekki-based Pastor with one Princess Tamaratokoni Okpewho. 

 

The tweet read;

 

To all Naira Marley fans aka Marlian Please what’s your final judgment on this #NairaMarley and Apostle Chris Omashola case

 

Naira Marley retweets a screenshot of the sex tape of Apostle Chris Omashola who called him a demon

Naira Marley retweets a screenshot of the sex tape of Apostle Chris Omashola who called him a demon

 

He also shared a lyric from his hit song “Tesumole” which meant “If you’re a child of God, use your leg and step on the devil”. 

 

Naira Marley retweets a screenshot of the sex tape of Apostle Chris Omashola who called him a demon



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR