Naira Marley retweets a screenshot of the sex tape of Apostle Chris Omashola who called him a demon

Naira Marley seems to have served a response to Apostle Chris Omashola for describing him as a demon in one of his 2020 Prophecies.

The Nigerian singer retweeted a screenshot of the sex tape of the Lekki-based Pastor with one Princess Tamaratokoni Okpewho.

The tweet read;

To all Naira Marley fans aka Marlian Please what’s your final judgment on this #NairaMarley and Apostle Chris Omashola case

He also shared a lyric from his hit song “Tesumole” which meant “If you’re a child of God, use your leg and step on the devil”.