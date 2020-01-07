Nigerian army reacts to allegation of extortion by Governor Zulum

The Nigerian army has reacted to Governor of Borno State, Prof Babagana Umara Zulum’s allegation of extortion made against some of its officers deployed for Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

LIB reported earlier that Governor Zulum accused the soldiers deployed along Maiduguri – Damaturu Road of extorting commuters and causing them unnecessary hardship.

However in a statement released by Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator Col. Aminu Iliyasu, the Nigerian military stated that it takes such allegation seriously and will conduct investigations to establish it.

He also reiterated the Nigerian army’s steadfastness on the protection of lives, property of all law-abiding citizens and its commitment to wiping out insurgents from the North East.

The statement read;