



American actress, Chloe Sevigny is pregnant with her first child at the age of 45. The 'Dead Don't Die' star is reportedly five months pregnant and she is expecting the child with gallery director Sinisa Mackovic, who she has been dating for more than a year. Chloe is yet to announce the good news, but TMZ shared pictures of the star showcasing her baby bump in a tight dress on Tuesday, as she shared a kiss with her man. She also hinted about her pregnancy in a post Instagram. On Friday, Chloe shared the post that read: 'So much gratitude for such a fruitful year, much love and many thanks to all my friends and collaborators'. Back in December, Chloe displayed a hint of her bump when she attended the Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards. Chloe and Sinisa, the director of Karma Art Gallery in New York were first pictured together in August 2019. The post US actress Chloe Sevigny pregnant with her first child at 45 appeared first on Linda Ikeji…







