



Blue Ivy turned 8 on January 7, 2019 and her grandfather, Matthew Knowles released a new photo of her to celebrate her. He added the caption: " Happy Birthday to my beautiful and oldest granddaughter Blue Ivy. Love, Papa G." View this post on Instagram Happy Birthday to my beautiful and oldest granddaughter Blue Ivy. Love, Papa GA post shared by Mathew Knowles (@mrmathewknowles) on Jan 7, 2020 at 9:53am PSTThe post Adorable new photo of Blue Ivy is released to celebrate her on her 8th birthday appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji